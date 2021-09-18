Couple devoted to making Madison a better place where all can flourish

Their daughter, Naiya, works for the Department of Children Services in Nashville, Tennessee, and son Sedric Jr. is a senior at UW-Whitewater. The couple renewed their wedding vows surrounded by close family and friends in Jamaica this summer.

Were there experiences in your youth that influenced the sort of work you’re doing now?

Yolanda: Watching my mother and other influential women who played a huge role in my upbringing showed me what it meant to have a servant’s heart. I knew that I wanted to work in a field such as social work, a field that values service and elevates the needs of others.

Sedric: I was fortunate to participate in a number of different youth programs growing up, one being the Dane County Neighborhood Intervention Program. This program helped me stay out of trouble and helped me find my love for basketball and eventually coaching. It also helped me realize the importance of mentorship and the impact it can have on a young person’s life.

When did you know you this would be your life’s work?