Couple buys $500 in gift cards for those with babies in intensive care

A couple came into a Park Street brewery and pub Wednesday and bought $500 in gift cards to take to parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at a nearby hospital.
Bartender Chuck Benedict remembered that they did the same thing last year, because two years ago, their baby was in the NICU at St. Mary's Hospital for 24 days over the holiday season.
"It's one of the most generous and altruistic things that I've seen in quite some time," Benedict said. Giving a break to people with babies in incubators, "that's pretty phenomenal."
The couple discovered Rockhound Brewing Company, 444 S. Park St., on New Year's Eve, and found "a little bit of a fresh breath" away from the hospital, brewery owner Nate Warnke said.
Warnke said that after hearing their story, someone else in the pub bought their meals. So, for the second year in a row they are "paying it forward" by giving gift cards to parents in the NICU so others can get a break from the hospital for a few moments.
On Wednesday, Benedict came to get Warnke, who was in the back room, so he could thank the couple for their kindness.
"I thought it was just beautiful," Warnke said after he heard their story. He asked them if he could share it on social media and "they kind of looked at each other and they weren't so sure."
He wanted to respect their privacy, so without using their names, he took a picture of the stack of gift cards -- 20 x $25 -- and put it on Facebook and Instagram.
Warnke knows firsthand how important it can be to have people come through with meals during a health crisis.
When Warnke started Rockhound in 2016, his wife was finishing treatment for breast cancer, and one of the things they appreciated during her surgeries and chemotherapy was when friends would bring them a meal.
"When she was feeling well, we had friends who would give us gift cards to places as well," he said. "So I completely understand the 'Hey, we've got to get you out of the house and have a breath away.' "
Warnke said that sometimes people don't realize what they need until someone hands it to them.
"We have a friend who would say, 'Here's a gift card, go get some food somewhere else and get out of the house a little bit," he said. "So I completely understand that scenario."
Rockhound is close two two hospitals, and Warnke said what he most often sees is expectant fathers "having a beer because they're happy, their wife just had a baby."
Warnke said he and his staff don't often hear about the difficult cases, like this couple's son who was in the NICU for almost a month.
"It's just a really nice gesture," he said, "for them to want to do this for other people."