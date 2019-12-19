Couple buys $500 in gift cards for those with babies in intensive care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He wanted to respect their privacy, so without using their names, he took a picture of the stack of gift cards -- 20 x $25 -- and put it on Facebook and Instagram.

Warnke knows firsthand how important it can be to have people come through with meals during a health crisis.

When Warnke started Rockhound in 2016, his wife was finishing treatment for breast cancer, and one of the things they appreciated during her surgeries and chemotherapy was when friends would bring them a meal.

"When she was feeling well, we had friends who would give us gift cards to places as well," he said. "So I completely understand the 'Hey, we've got to get you out of the house and have a breath away.' "

Warnke said that sometimes people don't realize what they need until someone hands it to them.

"We have a friend who would say, 'Here's a gift card, go get some food somewhere else and get out of the house a little bit," he said. "So I completely understand that scenario."

Rockhound is close two two hospitals, and Warnke said what he most often sees is expectant fathers "having a beer because they're happy, their wife just had a baby."