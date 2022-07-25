County elections committee calls for greater security for equipment, clerks

Elections security task force recommendations

Conduct regular surveys of municipal clerks to gauge concerns about their safety and the safety of their staffs.

Improve security at clerks' offices, such as with video surveillance and barriers between staff and the public.

Local governments and clerks should develop plans for responding to threats, work with law enforcement to monitor potential threats, and complete de-escalation training.

Prior to the 2024 general election, Dane County and Madison clerk functions should be placed in a dedicated facility equipped with proper security measures and fire- and water-detection equipment.