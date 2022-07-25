County elections committee calls for greater security for ballots, clerks

Describing the security of election equipment as "inadequate" and threats to elections workers as a "serious problem," a Dane County task force on Monday called for hardening the county's election infrastructure in the wake of a 2020 presidential election that many Republicans continue to falsely claim was tainted by systemic fraud or outright stolen.

A report by the nine-member Election Security Review Committee does not make specific recommendations for how much more should be spent or on what, although during a press conference held over Zoom, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he's like to see a dedicated climate-controlled building, with cameras and other security, to store voting machines and other equipment.

The committee also was not able to obtain specific figures from local or federal law enforcement for how many threats were made against the county's election workers and how many of those were investigated and led to prosecutions.

But a survey of the county's municipal clerks found that 84% of respondents said threats against election officials have increased in recent years, with 70% saying they were at least "somewhat concerned" for their safety or the safety of their staffs in future elections and 78% saying they worried about being harassed over the phone or on the job. Fifty of the county's 62 clerk's offices responded to the survey.

