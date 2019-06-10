The man who accidentally drowned Sunday during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3 mini-triathlon in Lake Monona has been identified as Michael McCulloch, 61, Cottage Grove.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said the preliminary results of a forensic autopsy completed Monday confirmed that his death "was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event."
The report did not say what the medical event could have been, but additional testing is underway.
McCulloch was taken out of the water and was given advanced life support measures by paramedics from the Madison Fire Department. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
A second swimmer, believed to be in his late 30s, also was taken out of the water, after suffering what was believed to be a medical event, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster on Monday.
There was no update on the man's condition.