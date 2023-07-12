A house was destroyed by fire and the Dane County Medical Examiner called to the scene east of Cottage Grove on Wednesday.

Smoke from the blaze at 4663 Baxter Road, Town of Cottage Grove, could be seen billowing in the sky for miles at about 9 a.m.

Fire and EMS crews from Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Marshall, Deerfield and Stoughton were among the departments that responded to the scene, located just south of Interstate 94.

Details on how the fire started and if there were any injuries was not immediately known, but investigators from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on the scene just before 10 am.

