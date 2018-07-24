A truck hauling shelled corn rolled over at a Sauk County T-intersection Monday, the driver killed in the crash.
The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway K at Highway S in the town of Washington, the Sheriff's Office said.
The truck driver, James Backes, 64, rural Cazenovia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation showed the truck was going south on Highway S approaching the T-intersection with Highway K, when the truck apparently had a mechanical issue and the driver was not able to stop, going through the intersection and rolling over into the ditch.
Backes was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck.
The crash remains under investigation.