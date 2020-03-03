You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coon Valley man survives airplane emergency landing
0 comments
top story

Coon Valley man survives airplane emergency landing

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash landing
GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 22-year-old Coon Valley man walked away from his airplane after making an emergency landing in a cornfield in Grant County Saturday.

The Grant County Communication Center was notified of a plane crash by the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, who was in contact with the pilot, Saturday afternoon, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement Tuesday.

O’Hare told the pilot to call 911 to provide his location to the Sheriff’s Office, and once his location was known, officers were able to locate Colten Jaekel and his aircraft in a cornfield in the town of Marion, between Boscobel and Woodman. 

Jaekel told deputies that his propeller plane began losing power over Fennimore and began descending at the rate of 500 feet per minute. He attempted to reach the Boscobel Airport but began searching for a roadway or field to land in when he realized he wouldn’t make it. After broadcasting "mayday" that was picked up by the O’Hare tower, he landed the airplane safely in a cornfield, Dreckman said. 

Jaekel was uninjured. The extent of damage to the plane is unknown. The event is under investigation by the FAA. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics