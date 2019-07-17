The extreme heat in Wisconsin this week has prompted county emergency management offices to call on local communities to make facilities available as cooling shelters.
Cooling centers are for daytime use, and are not overnight shelters, officials say. People heading to the cooler facilities should bring their own food, water and belongings.
Counties stretching from Grant County in the southwest corner of the state to Sauk County and Rock County in south-central Wisconsin have lists of cooling centers on Facebook, usually at the Emergency Management Facebook pages for the specific counties.
A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon Thursday through 11 p.m. Friday in most of southern Wisconsin, with an excessive heat watch issued in Grant, Crawford and Richland counties.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is urging residents to stay cool, hydrated and connected during this heat wave.
"Extremely high or unusually hot temperatures, coupled with high humidity, can have some serious effects on your health, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke," the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.
To avoid serious health problems due to extreme heat:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings, and if you don't have AC, go to a public place such as a senior center, library, shopping mall, etc.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially at mid-day which is the hottest part of the day, and try to stay out of direct sunlight.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Don't leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.
- Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.
- If working or playing outside, drink 2 to 4 cups of water every hour to stay hydrated.
- Regularly check on friends, family and neighbors, either face to face or by telephone.
- If you feel overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or have muscle cramps, you might be suffering from a heat illness. Move to a cool space, drink water, use a fan and put cool washcloths on your skin. If conditions don't improve, seek emergency help.
- If you see children or pets left alone in vehicles, call 911 and stay with the vehicle.
PHMDC said over 600 people in the US die each year from extreme heat events, with the most vulnerable being older adults, infants, children, those who work or exercise outdoors, the homeless, the poor, and people with chronic medical conditions.