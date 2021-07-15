 Skip to main content
Cooking 'mishap' sparks Sun Prairie fire, displacing family of five
Cooking 'mishap' sparks Sun Prairie fire, displacing family of five

Cooking fire

The fire on Wisconsin Avenue in Sun Prairie was the result of a cooking "mishap."

A kitchen fire Thursday displaced a family of five and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Sun Prairie duplex, authorities said. 

Family members were cooking in their duplex in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue when a "mishap" lead to the fire, Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said.

No injuries were reported.

"The crew did an amazing job and got a quick knockdown," Garrison said. 

The neighboring unit was was unoccupied at the time.

The fire caused $70,000 in structural damage to the duplex and $40,000 in damage to items in the home, Garrison said. 

