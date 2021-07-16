Cooking 'mishap' sparks Sun Prairie fire, displacing family of 5

A kitchen fire Thursday displaced a family of five and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Sun Prairie duplex, authorities said.

Family members were cooking in their duplex in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue when a "mishap" lead to the fire, Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said.

No injuries were reported.

"The crew did an amazing job and got a quick knockdown," Garrison said.

The neighboring unit was was unoccupied at the time.

The fire caused $70,000 in structural damage to the duplex and $40,000 in damage to items in the home, Garrison said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.