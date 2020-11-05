 Skip to main content
Cooking fire kills 1 cat, displaces all from 4-unit apartment complex on North Side
Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A cat died and several people and pets were displaced after a cooking fire in a four-unit apartment complex on the North Side Thursday afternoon, Madison fire said. 

A neighbor reported the fire at Northridge Terrace at around 1:50 p.m. and tried to exit her unit only to find smoke in the doorway, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. The neighbor then closed her door and went out on her balcony to wait for help to arrive. 

The first firefighters on scene saw smoke as they turned onto the street. A crew entered the building through an open garage door and found fire in one of the unit's kitchens with flames rolling on the ceiling. 

Two members of the crew began suppressing the fire while another helped the neighbor down from her second-floor unit's balcony. 

Schuster said severe smoke damage affected the common hallway of the apartment complex, and all eight of the building's occupants along with their pets were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them. 

No people were injured in the fire. 

Investigators found the fire was the result of oil being heated on the stove, boiling over and igniting on the burner in one of the units. Schuster said at least one of the two people that lived in the unit was home and attempted to put out the fire, but it grew to be out of their control. Several doors were left open as people evacuated the building, which investigators said contributed to the spread of the smoke and fire. 

The cat that died belonged to the occupants of the unit where the fire started. 

There were two other cats rescued from a neighboring apartment and returned to their owner unharmed. 

Madison fire is reminding everyone that cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home injures. Always have lids to pots and pans nearby as they can be used to put out a small cooking fire. For fires that can't be controlled without help, people should evacuate, closing all doors on the way out, before calling 911. This helps to contain smoke and fire. 

