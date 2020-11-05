Cooking fire kills 1 cat, displaces all from 4-unit apartment complex on North Side

A cat died and several people and pets were displaced after a cooking fire in a four-unit apartment complex on the North Side Thursday afternoon, Madison fire said.

A neighbor reported the fire at Northridge Terrace at around 1:50 p.m. and tried to exit her unit only to find smoke in the doorway, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. The neighbor then closed her door and went out on her balcony to wait for help to arrive.

The first firefighters on scene saw smoke as they turned onto the street. A crew entered the building through an open garage door and found fire in one of the unit's kitchens with flames rolling on the ceiling.

Two members of the crew began suppressing the fire while another helped the neighbor down from her second-floor unit's balcony.

Schuster said severe smoke damage affected the common hallway of the apartment complex, and all eight of the building's occupants along with their pets were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

No people were injured in the fire.