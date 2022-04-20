Cooking fire displaces occupant from North Side residence, Madison Fire Department says

A cooking fire Tuesday night displaced an occupant from a North Side residence, but caused no injuries, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine 10 responded to the 900 block of Menomonie Lanes at 6:24 p.m. and arrived at 6:29 p.m. to find a fire on a stovetop, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The occupant said they were cooking and added oil to a hot skillet that flashed when it hit the skillet and started the cabinets above the stove on fire. The occupant threw some baking soda on the fire before evacuating and calling 911, Schuster said.

The baking soda helped, but the fire still was burning when firefighters entered the kitchen and put it out with a water can, Schuster said.

Engine 10 shut down electricity to the area and Engine 8 helped clear smoke from the home, Schuster said.

