Unattended cooking on a stove caused a fire Thursday afternoon that displaced 15 residents from an eight-unit apartment building on Madison's Southwest Side.
The fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Carling Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
Multiple callers to 911 reported smoke coming from the building, with arriving firefighters finding smoke along the eaves of the building.
"There was fire in the kitchen of a second-story unit," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Firefighters confirmed all occupants safely evacuated the building and nobody was injured."
Firefighters went up on the roof to prepare to cut holes in it to allow the smoke to ventilate, but firefighters on the inside found no fire had gotten into the attic so the roof didn't need to be opened.
The smoke made the apartments uninhabitable, so the Red Cross was helping those needing a place to stay.
No damage estimate was given.