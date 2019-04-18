A Madison contractor will be fined for work that led to a partial building collapse of a Southwest Side apartment that displaced dozens of residents, Madison's building inspector said.
Meyer Painting and Drywall had removed a load-bearing wall April 8 while working in the basement of Summit Hill Apartments, 1202 McKenna Blvd., Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster had said.
"The city is in the process of issuing a citation to Meyer Painting for doing work without a permit," building inspector George Hank said.
Steve Meyer with Meyer Painting declined to comment, saying he planned to issue a statement later.
A message left for a spokesman for Summit Hill was not returned Thursday.
While many residents are able to return home, two units remain uninhabitable, Hank said.
"There were two units that had substantially more damage to the walls that was going to take some more time," Hank said.
No injuries were reported in the collapse.
Engineered Construction of Verona has been hired to do the reconstruction, Hank said.