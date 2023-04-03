Dane County Board supervisors are trying to end the housing of inmates facing federal charges at the county jail, a measure that supporters say is needed to reduce the jail's population and bring back prisoners housed in other counties.

Ditching the Sheriff's Office's $2.2 million contract with the U.S. Marshal's Service would remove about fifty people from the jail, the majority of whom are not Dane County residents, according to data from the Sheriff's Office.

That number is almost identical to the number of inmates who have been getting sent to three different county jails over the last seven months due to unsafe conditions and staffing shortages at the 1950s-style City-County Building Jail.

As of Thursday, fifty inmates were housed outside of Dane County, 24 of them in Oneida County, a six-hour round trip.

Sup. Jacob Wright, 17th District, who proposed ending the contract with the Marshal's Service, said allowing the federal government to house people at the county jail, who on average stay at the jail longer, was "the equivalent of renting out space we don't have."

"We owe care to every human being in that building," Wright said. "But given that we have space constraints and staffing constraints our number one priority needs to be Dane County residents."

But Sheriff Kalvin Barrett maintains that ending the contract would not bring back inmates housed outside of Dane County. Figuring out who is or isn't a Dane County resident is also difficult since inmates often have outdated addresses on file.

"It's really hard to identify who is a Dane County resident or who deserves to be treated better because of their address." Barrett said at a Public Protection and Judiciary committee meeting earlier this month.

"It's really hard to identify who deserves to get Dane County resources or who doesn't," he said.

Where inmates get placed between the county's three jail facilities and elsewhere is based on a complicated set of factors, meaning that federal inmates can't be easily exchanged with those outside of Dane County, Barrett said.

"It won't have any affect on who's being housed out of county," Barrett said.

When pressed by committee chair by Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, on how that's possible, Barrett said that the Sheriff's Office could reevaluate bringing inmates back on a case-by-case basis.

Many recommendations

In January, the county's criminal justice consultant the JFA Institute listed ending the 32-year-old contract with the Marshal's Service among seven other reforms that will reduce the jail population.

Other reforms include changes to the tracking and filing of court documents, increasing pay for private attorneys to take on poor clients, increasing community-based treatment beds, expanding pre-trial services and allowing the Jail Population Review Team to ask courts to let people out of jail.

On average, those awaiting trial for federal charges stay at the jail for 146 days, the JFA said in its report. The average inmate is in the jail for 95 days.

Just because a federal courthouse is down the street from the jail does not mean Dane County is legally required to house federal inmates.

Should they be removed from the county jail, federal inmates would likely stay at the federal prison in Oxford, Wright said.

The U.S. Marshal's Service did not return a request for comment.

The effort to end the contract comes on the eve of a referendum asking voters to change Wisconsin's bail rules. The new rules would require judges to consider the criminal histories of defendants charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety if released.

A Republican bill introduced in the last Legislative session to require judges to set cash bail for defendants with previous felony or violent misdemeanor convictions, which is similar but different from the referendum changes, could increase the county jail's daily population by between 300 and 700 inmates, the JFA said.

A waste or a wash?

Housing federal inmates is also costing the county money because the contract's reimbursement fees are far less than how much it costs to house people at the jail, supporters argue.

In 2021, the Sheriff's Office determined that it costs on average $181.67 a day to house someone at the jail. The county receives $91 a day.

"The dollar component is compelling to me," Andrae said.

"I also just don't think it is the responsibility of the Dane County taxpayer to be footing the bill for essentially individuals that we are, because of our location next to the federal courthouse, essentially paying for," she said.

But Sheriff's Office officials said the $181.67 shouldn't be considered because it includes fixed costs like staffing.

Even with the federal inmates removed, the Sheriff's Office wouldn't be spending less to staff the jail since the same amount of people would still be working, said Chief Deputy Chris Nygaard.

"That number doesn't apply because we don't have the federal residents housed in one central location," Nygaard said.

Despite Barrett's contention that it's not possible, Wright said his effort to end the contract has less to do with money than bringing inmates back to Dane County.

Wright's resolution calls for ending the contract by July 1, though he's open to changing that date should Barrett need more time to adapt to the policy change. Amending the resolution to allow for inmates with federal and local charges to stay in the jail is also possible," Wright said.

"I do think the Sheriff can make that work... both adapting to the end of the contract and bringing as many people back as possible," Wright said.

