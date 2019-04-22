The construction worker who fell four stories at a Madison building site on Wednesday has been identified as Alexander Kanouse, 24, Columbus, Wis.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office conducted a forensic autopsy on Thursday and the preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed his death was the result of injuries sustained in the fall.
Kanouse was working at the construction site on Di Loreto Avenue and Creekwood Lane on Madison's Far East Side.
A Madison police officer found Kanouse on the ground at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, bleeding from a head wound.
He was taken to UW Hospital in Madison where he died shortly after arrival.
The death remains under investigation by OSHA, Madison Police and the Medical Examiner's Office.
OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration, did not respond when asked about the company Kanouse worked for, and police and the medical examiner also did not respond.