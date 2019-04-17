A 24-year-old man fell four floors at a construction site Wednesday morning, leaving him in critical condition, authorities said.
A Madison police officer found the construction worker barely breathing on the ground and bleeding heavily from a head injury at about 8:20 a.m., said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The worker fell four stories from a work site on Di Loreto Avenue, he said.
The man was taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
It's unclear what led to the fall.
Witnesses didn't know whether the man struck anything before he hit the ground, Schuster said.
Authorities called the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to help with the investigation, DeSpain said.