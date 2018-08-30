Most highway construction projects around the state will be temporarily halted over the next several days to accommodate Labor Day weekend travel, the state Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Travel periods are expected to peak between noon and 8 p.m. Friday and Monday. Still, drivers are asked to stay alert for work zones, lane restrictions and possible delays.
Due to recent flooding and the potential for continued rainfall, however, motorists may run into closed roads.
Counties with highway construction that may affect holiday travel include:
- Interstate 94 in Kenosha and Racine counties
- Interstate 39/90 in Dane and Rock counties
- Verona Road (Highway 18/151) in Dane County
- Highway 41/Highway 141 in Brown County
A full list of construction projects that may affect holiday travel is here.