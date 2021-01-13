Conservative law firm threatens to sue Madison over racial quotas for police oversight board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They can't use race as a disqualifier," he said, and the question the city has to answer now that the City Council has approved racial quotas for the COB is, "How has the (City) Council been racist?" He said the city will have to explain to a judge how the (Civilian Oversight Board) quotas are "the only way that we can solve our problem."

One of the Madison residents WILL is representing, local conservative blogger David Blaska, who is white, applied for a spot on the board and was rejected.

Lennington said it's "not uncommon for employers to strive for diversity," and that such an "aspiration" has been deemed constitutional.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office declined to comment Wednesday, referring the Wisconsin State Journal to Haas, who did not respond to a request for comment. Council President Sheri Carter did not respond to a request for comment and neither did the three members of the work group that created the Civilian Oversight Board ordinance: Alds. Rebecca Kemble and Shiva Bidar, and former Ald. Donna Moreland.