Conservative law firm calls on Sun Prairie to reject race-based 'community conversation' groups

A conservative, Milwaukee-based law firm sent a letter Wednesday urging the city of Sun Prairie and its school district to call off plans to hold race-based "affinity" groups as part of their effort to address issues of race, diversity and inclusion.

The letter from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says holding meetings specifically for Asian, white, Black and other racial groups runs counter to federal civil rights laws and American values.

WILL sent a similar letter to the Madison School District in April over plans at West High School to host race-based groups to discuss the George Floyd verdict. The school's principal subsequently apologized for the way the groups were presented.

As part of the Sun Prairie effort, facilitators with the Las Vegas-based Courageous Conversation Global Foundation would host six meetings over Zoom between June 21 and June 30, with each meeting reserved for a specific racial category: East Indian, Asian, white, Black, "Latinx" and multiracial.

An announcement of the meetings on the city's website says they "are open to the public," but "it is respectfully requested that individuals only sign up for the intraracial conversations for the race that they identify with."