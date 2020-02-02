Connecting a community and promoting civility with a free meal in Endeavor

The photo in question stems from a 2011 article I wrote about the village successfully eradicating termites that had infiltrated several downtown buildings. But when I was asked by my editors in 2015 to write a story about towns in Wisconsin that may not be widely known, I included Endeavor, since it was bypassed when Highway 51 was expanded to four lanes more than three decades ago. I pulled the photo that ran with the story from our archives. It was of a woman looking at a building that had been previously infested with termites. The “10 towns” story, however, kept popping up on social media and gave the impression that termites were still a thing.

We’ve since changed the photo and had an amazing couple of hours in Endeavor, where we had our fill of Salisbury steak and met tons of good people. They included Sharon Wade, who founded the Sharing Supper in 2014.

“I didn’t expect it to be this big,” said Wade. “I was hopeful that it would be, but it just continues to grow and it just blows me away.”

A brief history