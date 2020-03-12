Conferences, an early casualty of the coronavirus, have salespeople scrambling

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.
For some, conferences are a chance to mingle, learn a few new things and perhaps eat too much. But for many who work in sales, conferences are the basis of an entire year of work.
But as the novel coronavirus and fears over COVID-19, the disease it causes, spread through the US, many organizations have opted to cancel events. The decisions align with advice from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends avoiding or canceling large gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. But for salespeople and professional public speakers, the move could have long-term repercussions.
Jennifer Javornik is one of those people. As vice president of sales for Madison-based Filament Games, which creates customized educational video games for companies and nonprofit organizations, it’s her job to bring in the clients, and conferences are just the place for that.
Face-to-face meetings are key, both because the company is small — about 50 employees — and doesn’t yet have widespread name recognition, and because clients considering hiring a company to develop a game for them know they’ll be entering into a long-term relationship.
“People like to meet you because they want to know who they're going to be working with,” Javornik said.
She and her team prepare for conferences weeks or months ahead, using conference apps to set up one-on-one meetings with as many attendees as possible.
Filament CEO Dan White was scheduled to speak this week at SXSW EDU Conference & Festival, the education component of the annual SXSW festivals which in total drew more than 400,000 people to Austin last year, so Javornik and her team set up one in-person conversation after another.
But on March 6, news came through that the entire festival had been canceled for the first time in its 34-year history, so she and her team shifted their energies, seeking online meetings or webinars with those who would have attended.
One factor in their favor, Javornik said, is that this virus and the accompanying changes are a shared ordeal, a “common human condition.”
“I'm hoping that they're actually going to be more inclined to take a meeting with a stranger than they would have normally,” Javornik said.
“Luckily we are in … a technology field, so we tend to work with organizations who are technology savvy,” Javornik said. “I'm hoping that we're good enough at conference calls that we can continue to build relationships that way, especially new relationships. But we'll see.”
Tech-savvy or not, she wonders what might happen if the epidemic lasts for months longer. March through June is peak season for the kinds of education conferences Filament depends on.
“We can weather one conference, two conferences, three conferences, but I don't know what's gonna happen if it becomes all of 2020, you know?”
That’s why, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, she’ll be sitting down at her computer to talk with other sales professionals navigating the same tough waters. It’s a video conference organized by Ashley Quinto Powell, a Madison-based revenue consultant who makes a living helping startups and small businesses increase their sales.
Quinto Powell regularly travels to conferences to give presentations and network. Last week she was scheduled to be in Washington, D.C. for a gala, and next week she would have been in Chicago for a conference. But as event after event was canceled, she found herself with time on her hands.
“And so I’m like, ‘Well, I need to do something productive with my time,’” Quinto Powell said. She’d heard her own clients wondering how to generate leads in this new environment, so she scheduled discussions for Thursday and Monday — two days she would have spent traveling.
“Cold calling doesn't work anymore the same way it did 10, 20 years ago. So I think everyone is very afraid that they're going to have to go back to that, which is miserable and ineffective,” Quinto Powell said.
And for such a relationship-based profession, webinars just don’t compare to in-person presentations, Quinto Powell said, especially when participants tend to turn off their microphones and cameras as soon as they log on.
“You get no feedback,” Quinto Powell said. “I mean, you make a joke, and what you get back is absolute silence …You're in a vacuum.
“It takes a lot more energy because you can't feed off the energy of the people that are there.”
But Quinto Powell does see an upside: The virus may push the industry to “get better at hosting virtual things,” enabling more remote work. “When we're out of the panic, and out of the crisis, we will be very grateful for having accumulated these tools,” Quinto Powell said.
Quinto Powell knows that sales professionals have a lot on the line — companies might invest anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000 in attending a big conference, including travel, giveaways and entertainment for potential clients — and many costs can’t be recouped. She said she’s still trying to get her flight to Washington, D.C. refunded, but American Airlines said they’re only refunding flights canceled due to official travel restrictions.
“I'm the majority breadwinner for my family. So, we’ve gotta figure this out,” Quinto Powell said. “We can't let all of 2020 be a terrible year saleswise.”
But despite what they stand to lose, both Javornik and Quinto Powell think organizers who cancel conferences in light of the novel coronavirus are making a wise choice.
“It’s not a crazy high bar to be considered a high-risk individual,” Javornik said, and the category includes many in her field who are older or have respiratory or immune issues. By holding the conference, Javornik said, “you're actively excluding people who are not going to be able to get the same business opportunity by going.”
Even when conferences proceed as planned, Javornik said she’s opting out.
Just Wednesday morning, her team decided to skip the Nonprofit Technology Conference scheduled for March 24 to 26 in Baltimore, which Javornik herself was scheduled to attend, though the organizers were adamant that the event would proceed as planned. Javornik worried about her own health, and she anticipated attendance might be so low that her team would be better off working their connections online.
Quinto Powell has also opted to halt her conference travel. Even in a normal year, she said, she’ll often get sick a few days after a big networking event. It just comes with territory.
“You have so many people,” Quinto Powell said. “You’re shaking a lot of hands. It can get so loud that people are essentially shouting. And when they’re shouting, just make themselves heard, they spit on you a little bit. So you’re like weirdly being covered in germs for the whole thing.
“I think that it's really fun, but thought about in sort of a germaphobic lens, it can be really horrifying.”
