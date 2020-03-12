Conferences, an early casualty of the coronavirus, have salespeople scrambling

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.

For some, conferences are a chance to mingle, learn a few new things and perhaps eat too much. But for many who work in sales, conferences are the basis of an entire year of work.

But as the novel coronavirus and fears over COVID-19, the disease it causes, spread through the US, many organizations have opted to cancel events. The decisions align with advice from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends avoiding or canceling large gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. But for salespeople and professional public speakers, the move could have long-term repercussions.

Jennifer Javornik is one of those people. As vice president of sales for Madison-based Filament Games, which creates customized educational video games for companies and nonprofit organizations, it’s her job to bring in the clients, and conferences are just the place for that.