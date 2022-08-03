Concerts on the Square postponed until Thursday evening

This year's final Concerts on the Square concert scheduled for Wednesday night is postponed until 7 p.m. Thursday because of a chance for rain.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's website went down Wednesday afternoon as fans were trying to check the status of the concert, said CEO Joe Loehnis.

"It's down the one time (this summer) we had to postpone the concert," Loehmis said. "We have our tech guy working on it. It should be back up very soon."

The website was functioning again by 3:40 p.m.

He said WCO staff were watching the weather closely and there's a chance for some pop-up showers, from 5:30 on, so they made the call. "We just want to make sure we get this last concert in."

Madison experienced rain for much of the day Wednesday.