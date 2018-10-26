A state program providing funding to get workers to places of employment or training announced grants of over $5.1 million to 29 agencies and companies on Friday.
The Commute to Careers program from the Wisconsin Departments of Workforce Development and Transportation is designed to expand the pool of talent so those with difficult means of getting to and from work have a chance to do so.
"The Commute to Careers program is a life-changing transportation solution," DOT Secretary Dave Ross said.
"This is an essential effort to ensure Wisconsin workers have the means to get to and from work, benefiting themselves and their families," Ross said.
DWD awarded 23 grants totaling $4,338,350 and DOT awarded six grants totaling $832,072.
In south-central Wisconsin, grants were awarded to:
- Union Cab of Madison Cooperative, $133,557 to develop a shared ride service.
- YWCA Madison Inc., $200,338 to expand the YW Transit program.
- QPS Employment Group, Inc., Madison, $267,113 to expand its ride share program for employees.
- Link Snacks, Inc., New Glarus, $230,017 to work with a transportation service to create a van pool so workers from urban areas such as Madison, Janesville and Beloit can get to the production facility in New Glarus.
- Lafayette Development Corp., Darlington, $249,591 to establish daily bus service to several major employers in Lafayette County including Lactalis in Belmont, the lead employer partner in the project.