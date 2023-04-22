Mindy Dessert likes to talk, and she is full of great stories. It’s that engaging personality of hers — and a deep connection to people — that makes her so good at her job, colleagues say.

Dessert is a founding member of the Madison Fire Department’s community paramedic program, which helps to connect people with the resources they need to stay healthy without relying on emergency services.

Over the years she has linked people with medical and social supports, given them the tools to function better in their own homes, and helped them figure out what they really need.

“I don’t tell them what to do. They do it, and I just assist them,” she said.

“I absolutely love these people. Sometimes it’s just about talking, about being heard.”

A firefighter/EMT and paramedic for 15 years, Dessert will retire at the end of April. She wants to spend more time with her two daughters, one of whom will graduate from East High School next year, and her mother, who lives in Illinois. Dessert and her wife, Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Burrus, own a home on Madison’s Isthmus.

Dessert shares an office with her longtime colleague and best friend, Raena Glauvitz. In 2021, the two paramedics — who joke that they are as tight as the TV characters Ted Lasso and Coach Beard — were named First Responders of the Year. A poster on their shared office wall declares “I am not telling you it’s going to be easy; I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.”

Community paramedics employed by the Madison Fire Department make weekly visits to the homes of patients who have a history of unnecessary 911 calls, emergency room visits and hospital stays. Firefighters know these patients well, as they are required to rush to their homes even when the call concerns something that could be remedied on a non-emergency basis, such as a rickety walker or perhaps simply loneliness.

In 2016, the first year of the program, the number of ER visits and hospital stays by patients receiving community paramedicine care were cut in half, for an annual savings of $500,000.

“The program began through grant funding from the Meriter Foundation and an NIH grant from UW-Madison,” Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. “Over the years, the program has grown to be an integrated part of the Madison Fire Department, and Mindy has been instrumental in that growth. Her contributions to the program have helped expand its services and will have a lasting impact on the program for years to come.”

The program also helped inspire creation of the department’s CARES program, which pairs a community paramedic with a mental health crisis worker to respond to behavioral health emergencies, Schuster said.

Paramedics have the medical background to deem whether a patient’s concern requires a visit to the doctor or can be managed at home. Dessert and Glauvitz also bring in social work and listening skills. Depending on the situation, they’ve helped patients line up visits to a food pantry, brought them Christmas gifts to ease their isolation, or even scrubbed refrigerators and cleared out years of hoarded junk.

Dessert, 53, grew up in Illinois and worked as a softball coach and later as a recreational therapist for at-risk youth in Chicago. She met Burrus, an aspiring firefighter, and the two dated, then went their separate ways for a few years. They met up again at a friends’ reunion, and Burrus urged her to come to Madison to see the city.

“When I first came here, it was like a treasure,” Dessert said. “I came across John Nolen, along the lake, and I thought, ‘What is this magical place?’”

That sense of enchantment is still there. “I absolutely love Madison,” she said. “I really love this city.”

You credit many people, including department leaders and colleagues, for helping you through your career as a firefighter and paramedic.

I think that this job does humble you. All the people in the Fire Department are very humble, because you’re up against great odds. You’ve seen hard things, and you’ve done hard things. You are always checking yourself and asking, ‘Can I do this? Can I help this person?’ And sometimes, no matter what you do, it doesn’t change the outcome. I think that was hard for me at first.

Is it challenging being a woman in the Fire Department?

I think everybody’s worked really hard to evolve and to be better. Chief (Chris) Carbon continues to do that. I have succeeded in the Madison Fire Department because of a long list of men who have been great to me and supported me. The union’s been great to me. I’ve had tons of support, and I want to celebrate that. They’ve supported me. The women have shown me the way.

The women who came before me were the ones who created this path for me. They did some really heavy lifting and hard work. I recognize and celebrate and am so grateful I can be where I’m at because of the things they endured and how great they were.

When you first came on as a community paramedic, were you surprised by the need?

You know, I’ve been in million-dollar homes. You think you know what this is going to look like, but I was at a home that had a driveway that was a mile long. Because health care is difficult for all walks of life to navigate. And we all don’t want to admit our vulnerabilities, right? I would think, “This is amazing — I am sitting in someone’s penthouse talking about their diabetes.” I realized there is a disconnect, so we help them.

At the same time, we go on visits to super-marginalized groups. And I just fell in love with these patients. These guys are the warriors. These people are the reason this office is successful.

What inspires you most?

I am most inspired by our patients’ ability to be vulnerable. “I need help” are the three hardest words for humans to say. We tell our patients all the time, “Look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I am a warrior.’”