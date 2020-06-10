Community organizers rail against video of Madison mayor sympathizing with police during unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Protesters and organizers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Madison decried a seemingly private Facebook video of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sympathizing with city police Wednesday.

“Hello MPD family,” Rhodes-Conway begins her recorded monologue, “We’re all living through a pandemic which has put all of you in more danger than usual… and now we have unprecedented protests, violence and looting.”

The mostly peaceful protests, which continued into their second week on Monday in Madison, stemmed from the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. A video of Floyd’s death was widely circulated online in May and sparked massive demonstrations across the globe in support of defunding or abolishing police and protecting black lives.

In the mayor's video, Rhodes-Conway sympathizes with police noting that it must be frightening to have “rocks and other things thrown at you and to be constantly in harm’s way," and that it must be frustrating to be “committed to community policing” and “still be criticized for not doing enough.”