Community organizers rail against video of Madison mayor sympathizing with police during unrest
Community organizers rail against video of Madison mayor sympathizing with police during unrest

From the Pain and protest: Madison responds to the police killing of George Floyd series
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, speaking to Madison police in a private video.

Protesters and organizers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Madison decried a seemingly private Facebook video of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sympathizing with city police Wednesday.

“Hello MPD family,” Rhodes-Conway begins her recorded monologue, “We’re all living through a pandemic which has put all of you in more danger than usual… and now we have unprecedented protests, violence and looting.”

The mostly peaceful protests, which continued into their second week on Monday in Madison, stemmed from the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. A video of Floyd’s death was widely circulated online in May and sparked massive demonstrations across the globe in support of defunding or abolishing police and protecting black lives.

In the mayor's video, Rhodes-Conway sympathizes with police noting that it must be frightening to have “rocks and other things thrown at you and to be constantly in harm’s way," and that it must be frustrating to be “committed to community policing” and “still be criticized for not doing enough.”

Urban Triage, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the empowerment of black families through community organizing, responded to the video through a post on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

“Does this sound like a woman you can trust to create the job description for the police auditor and supervise the auditor?” the Urban Triage post read. “Does this sound like a woman that understands why black people and white allies across the country keep showing up and out? Does this sound like a woman that has what it takes to do right by the community? By black people?”

Near the end of the mayor’s video, Rhodes-Conway thanks Madison police for their service and acknowledges the “personal and collective sacrifices” that each officer has made during these “incredibly challenging times.”

“I was so focused on the task of addressing the concerns of our community that I didn’t remember that you need and deserve both recognition and appreciation,” she said.

