Community continues to ensure Empty Stocking Club's success by volunteering, donating, updating website

Even 103 years after the Empty Stocking Club’s inception, Madison-area community members keep finding ways to make it better.
Last month, Empty Stocking faced a significant shortage of volunteers just before the annual Toy Depot, and organizers put out a call for help.
The community rallied with an “unprecedented” number of helpers — 430 volunteers ultimately served in two-hour shifts over four days, Empty Stocking Club executive director Lynn Wood said.
“I heard over and over again, people who have been coming to Empty Stocking (for years) to get toys, and they just kept commenting on how smooth (the process) was, how they so appreciated that they didn’t have to wait in line,” Wood said. “And that really is attributed to the fact that we had enough volunteers, so we didn’t have the backlog of folks waiting to get into the shopping line.”
In 2022, a different group is giving Empty Stocking a boost, by upgrading the program’s strictly functional website.
Acumium, a local software development and digital marketing company, chose Empty Stocking as its annual “Hacking Kindness” partner, donating its services to improve emptystockingclub.com.
Acumium employees who volunteer for the Empty Stocking Club suggested it as a “Hacking Kindness” project.
The Empty Stocking Club’s current website is basic and functional — and not particularly useful outside the application period in the fall.
It’s a logo, title and three links: One to donate to the program, one to volunteer and one to apply.
“I think the main calls to action that are on the site right now (donate, volunteer, apply) are good,” said Caroline Sober-James, Acumium’s director of user experience.
“The opportunities that we saw, and that Lynn sees, too, was just to put more of a story around those calls to action, be able to talk more about what is Empty Stocking Club, why is Empty Stocking Club here, what role does the organization play in the community,” Sober-James said.
There’s a lot of story to tell.
The Wisconsin State Journal started Empty Stocking in 1918 — and still sponsors it — to help local families have a merrier Christmas. The program has stuck to that premise for more than a century.
State Journal readers and other community members donate to the program. Those donations are then used to buy toys for kids to ensure that every local child, regardless of a family’s financial circumstances, receives at least one new, high-quality toy for Christmas.
This year, 3,069 donors contributed $349,394.50 to the Empty Stocking Club.
Lots of community groups, individuals, businesses and educators connect the program with families who need it, and do the behind-the-scenes work that makes the Empty Stocking Club a success.
As a result, thousands of area kids get Christmas presents each year. Parents and caregivers pick out toys for their children at the annual Toy Depot.
In 2021, Empty Stocking distributed 6,891 toys to 2,617 families.
But the website reflects none of that.
“I think we’re just excited about creating more of a destination that’s a resource,” Sober-James said. “Primarily a utilitarian, helpful, information-rich site where people who have whatever kind of involvement or connection to Empty Stocking Club can come and get questions answered, or understand what to expect, or understand what to do next, or understand how to get in touch with somebody who they need to ask a question of.”
Wood expects the newly upgraded website to premiere in mid-January.
She envisions FAQs, contacts, volunteer information and more.
“Kind of make use of it as a more centralized hub,” Wood said. “That’s going to be huge for us.”