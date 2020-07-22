Commission hiring Madison police chief takes comment, warns of long search

Those responsible for hiring Madison police heard from a handful of community groups and individuals during an online session Wednesday as part of a process to hire a new police chief that is likely to end up lasting well more than a year.
While Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has pressed the Police and Fire Commission to make a decision by October, there was little indication Wednesday that its members are in any hurry.
"We ought to be open to the fact that this might extend beyond 2020," commission president Nia Enemuoh-Trammell said, citing potential delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility that the search won't turn up a viable candidate.
Community groups and police-reform activists and critics have also not been pushing for a quick hire, even after several of them signed a 13-page letter expressing "grave concerns" with the police department under acting chief Vic Wahl.
Madison police have earned national recognition over the years for their problem-oriented policing approach and other initiatives, and was deemed "far from 'a Department in crisis'" in a top-to-bottom consultant's report on the force in December 2017. Madison officers are also more racially and ethnically representative of the community they serve than many other departments, and female officers make up about double the percentage of female officers in departments nationally.
Still, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May and protests across the country against police brutality and racism — as well as the controversial fatal police shooting of Tony Robinson in Madison in 2015 — Madison police have been under the microscope.
Some of that tension was on display Wednesday in comments to the commission.
Nick Cleary, an 11-year veteran of the police department, lauded former chief Mike Koval, who resigned with one day's notice on Sept. 29 after voicing frustration in recent years over the City Council's oversight of the department and its unwillingness to provide what he deemed adequate funding.
"The progressive thinking he had was great; he was also willing to put his foot down and be a loud speaker and a voice not only for his department but for his city," he said. "I think it's important to have somebody who's willing stand up and not just be a political bobblehead."
Physician Farah Kaiksow urged the commission to allow members of the public to ask chief candidates questions directly and questioned the notion that a police chief should push back against what the community demands of law enforcement.
"You're not an independent organization," she said. "So whoever we choose for our next police chief should be willing, committed and indeed want to engage with the public on a regular basis."
Brian Shah, who spoke on behalf of the Far West Side Oakbridge neighborhood, said in written comments to the commission that "in our own progressive city, we want Black lives to matter, but we also want the criminal trespassing and grand theft among teens to stop."
About 30 minutes before Wednesday's meeting, groups including some of the most vocal local police critics released a letter alleging that "over the past three months there have been several cases where Chief Wahl’s department has treated Black residents with very recognizable attributes of anti-Blackness," and calling on the PFC to hire someone from outside of the department.
The group pointed to several cases in which they contend white suspects were treated more leniently than Black suspects by police, although they pointed to disparate bail amounts and charging decisions as well — decisions that are made by prosecutors and the courts.
Wahl, who has said he is not interested in being a candidate for the chief position, declined to comment on the letter.