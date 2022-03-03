'Coming together': United Way of Dane County raises $18.1M for 2021 campaign

In its 100th year, the United Way of Dane County announced Thursday it has raised $18.1 million for its annual campaign.

To commemorate the nonprofit’s raise and its centennial, the organization hosted a community celebration with a panel of local leaders Thursday evening at the Orpheum Theatre.

They answered questions, reflective of the nonprofit’s future goals, centered around how the county can ensure the well-being of its families, among other topics relating to how their respective organizations can work with United Way of Dane County to make an impact in the coming years — and century.

Westrate highlighted how American Family has within the last month raised its minimum wage from $20 to $23 an hour, which is well above the federal minimum of $7.25.

Since the rate was last raised in 2009, the figure has lost 14.8% of its purchasing power to inflation (in 2018 dollars), according to data from the AFL-CIO.

To be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin, the average worker would need to make $17.89 per hour during a typical 40-hour work week. If they make minimum wage, employees would have to work 99 hours to be able to afford rent, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The American Family CEO also discussed how investing in organizations like United Way of Dane County is “good for our brand and reputation.” He encouraged other business leaders to follow suit.

Rhodes-Conway touted the homeless encampment on Dairy Drive, as well as “Madison Forward,” which she called a guaranteed income experiment that would — once the city unveiled it in the spring — provide “unconditional cash gifts” to over 100 families in the city.

“We’ve seen the results nationwide,” she said, adding we “need to trust families to know what they need.”

Just under 10 U.S. cities have tried similar “universal basic income” experiments, according to a 2020 Vox report, which defines the term as “regular infusions of free money from governments with no strings attached.”

Researchers and economists say that the experiments have been shown to help lift people out of poverty — without changing how many hours they work in a week.

“The past few years have been some of the hardest in our lifetime,” United Way of Dane County CEO Renee Moe said in remarks kicking off the celebration. “Protests (after George Floyd’s death) ... health and economic issues ... supply chain (problems) and inflation ... people scrambling to put food on the table ... fear of increasing gun violence ... it seems harder today to live united.”

But “when we come together, there’s nothing we can’t overcome,” she said.

Campaign investments

The $18.1 million comes from 20,000 individual donors and 500 businesses, said Londa Dewey, CEO of Madison-based staffing agency QTI Group and the nonprofit’s centennial chair.

United Way of Dane County amassed $18 million through 20,000 donors (including 600 companies) in 2020. Since the nonprofit’s founding in 1922, the organization has raised just over half a billion dollars overall to help address the region’s most pressing issues. The organization has 70 full-time employees, and mobilized 700 volunteers in 2021 for its projects and initiatives.

The campaign total announcement comes after United Way of Dane County unveiled its 2022-23 investment decisions a few weeks ago — a large chunk of the $22.3 million will be devoted to racial health disparities for the first time.

The nonprofit’s Health Community Solutions Team in April 2021 found that people of color in the county are more likely to experience obesity, asthma, low birth-weights, death because of a stroke, death due to diabetes, infant mortality and mental illness.

Communities of color are also more likely to lack access to high-quality health care and experience higher amounts of stress, which has a detrimental impact on health, according to research by United Way. Stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and eye disease.

The nonprofit, headquartered on Madison’s East Side, is also putting the money it garners over its two-year investment cycle into initiatives that tackle problems such as homelessness, lack of access to educational opportunities and generational poverty.

Challenge grant

American Family Insurance became the largest corporate donor in United Way of Dane County’s history last month. Participation in the annual campaign has declined, and that spurred the idea for a corporate challenge grant, Moe said then.

The Madison-based mutual insurance company gave the nonprofit $5 million in the form of a corporate challenge grant that’s expected to be matched by area companies in the coming weeks.

American Family’s dollars will go toward the expansion of both United Way 211, a database that connects 40,000 residents annually to resources providing around-the-clock support for various needs — like finding a COVID test, or an entity that helps victims of domestic abuse — and the United Way Volunteer Resource Center that links about 150,000 prospective volunteers to opportunities that match their interests each year.

The database will spend its $2.5 million allotment on ensuring it has the most up-to-date resource information, and on “compassionate listening” training for workers who field calls from the public, Moe said.

The $2.5 million for the center is slated to cover “doing additional outreach into companies ... bringing volunteer projects into businesses,” Moe said, as well as a new van for volunteers to have as a transport option during projects.

The $5 million gift is part of American Family’s multiyear Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into businesses and organizations working to close equity gaps and effect social change.

Free to Dream focuses on five issues: economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.

