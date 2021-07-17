Coming home: Airman's remains brought to Evansville 70 years after fatal crash

A procession of vehicles passed a flag raised over Main Street in Evansville as the remains of U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller were brought home Friday after nearly 70 years.

Miller was aboard a Douglas C-124 Globemaster when it crashed into a mountain range east of Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 22, 1952.

There were 52 crew members aboard, and all but six or seven have been recovered since 2012, when the crash scene was found by an Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter during a training mission.

Law enforcement lead the procession and people lined Main Street as Miller's remains were brought from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home.