Comedian David Schendlinger believes political ads should come with warnings like drug ads

One of local comedian David Schendlinger’s best jokes hit home during the recent midterm elections with the bombardment of political advertising.

Schendlinger, 74, says political ads should be required to have the same kind of warnings drug ads do.

“At one point we might hear this: ‘My opponent is an unscrupulous weasel doing the bidding of his special interest bosses, while I will work tirelessly to bring prosperity and freedom to all Americans. I’m Sam Democrat and I approve this message. Caution: May cause higher taxes, increased spending, breakdown of marriage and the family, inflation, and complete government control of your entire life. Excessive sympathy towards criminals, immigrants and people of color may occur. Watch for signs of reefer madness. Consult Fox News or your local talk radio host before voting.’”

That ad is followed immediately by: “My opponent is an unscrupulous weasel doing the bidding of his special interest bosses, while I will work tirelessly to bring prosperity and freedom to all Americans. I’m Bob Republican and I approve this message — could lead to loss of Social Security and Medicare, ballooning deficits, economic recession, unemployment, war in the Middle East. Medieval attitudes towards women’s health may occur. Promises could turn out different than they appear in the case of an election lasting more than 18 months. Stop watching and see your psychiatrist immediately.”

Schendlinger is a regular at Comedy on State. He attends the club’s open mics most Wednesdays and is chosen to do a four-minute routine about twice a month, he said.

He said he has about 45 minutes of material that he’s happy with and is always writing more.

In 2020, he placed second in Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition.

Schendlinger has been doing comedy for 44 years. He grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, but spent most of his career in Canada working in the credit union field in Vancouver, British Columbia.

He was also part of a theater group there and was drafted into writing a monologue for a show of skits the group was performing.

“I figured I could write something because whatever I lack as a performer I make up for as a fairly decent writer,” he said.

When a comedy club opened in town, he took his monologue there and it went over pretty well, he said, so he kept doing it.

Schendlinger, who has an English degree from UW-Madison, moved to Middleton in 2008 when both his mother and his wife’s mother in the Milwaukee area were in poor health.

“We didn’t want to be as close as being in Milwaukee. Madison seemed like a good choice,” he said.

Schendlinger lives in Middleton, with his wife, Judy. He has two daughters with his first wife, Mary Schendlinger, a writer who lives in Vancouver.

He said he’s apologized to his daughter Karen Schendlinger for giving her a name that has taken on negative connotations. She lives in Seattle, while his younger daughter, Minna Schendlinger, lives in Vancouver.

One of his two granddaughters, Karen’s daughter, Julia Perroni, is getting her doctorate in classics at UW-Madison.

I saw you this summer during Madison Comedy Week under a tent at the Pursuit of Happiness Sessions Best of the Fest Showcase at McPike Park, and your set was the highlight for me. I know you perform regularly at Comedy on State’s open mic. Where else have you performed?

A number of places. I started in Vancouver, where there was a comedy club called Punchlines. The first paying gig I ever had was there, opening for the singer Leon Redbone. (I also performed) at a place called the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, during that time before I moved to LA. I had done some comedy in Calgary, and a couple other places around British Columbia. Since then, I’ve been at clubs in a few different parts of the country: Tucson, Detroit, places in Washington and Oregon, Northern California.

Was it scary the first time you went on stage?

Not really. I would say no more scary than times that I had gone on stage acting in high school and college. I am pretty well convinced that if things had not gone well that first time, I never would’ve done it again.

And you went on the “Alan Thicke Show”?

Yes. That was in Canada.

That was a well-known show.

He had a show in the U.S. later. But he had an afternoon talk show, similar at the time to Mike Douglas and Merv Griffin, who had shows like that in the U.S.

Were you on more than once?

I was on twice in 1982. I guess I wasn’t as terrible as I thought. I remember sitting on the couch next to the actress Jenilee Harrison, and meeting another guest, Charlton Heston.

You are retired from a career in credit unions. What was your role?

Well, I had different roles. I started out as part of a group that started a credit union in Vancouver. I was on the board of directors of that and I’ve been working my way down ever since. I started working at that credit union first as a volunteer, as a teller. We were kind of a funny group of people. We did stuff like volunteer to be tellers. Let’s see, I filled in for the manager there when she was away. (It) was a very small credit union, so everybody had to know how to do almost everything. I did just about everything except deal with loans. I never dealt with loans.

What do you do in your retirement besides comedy and golf?

I am also a bowler, Thursdays in the fall, winter and spring at Middleton Sport Bowl. I do some puttering in my vegetable garden, and most of the cooking at home. I came out of retirement to work for a year on the 2020 census.

How many people perform each Wednesday at Comedy on State? What ages are people generally? Are you usually the only one in your age group?

The Wednesday open mic at Comedy on State usually has about 25 performers, mainly in their 20s and 30s, with a few older ones. Frandu is the only other Madison comic in his 70s that I know of.

Can you tell the joke about a friend wanting to meet for drinks early because of your age?

You might be getting old if a friend wants to meet you for drinks at 11 and you just assume he means a.m.