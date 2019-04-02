A combination of oily rags and discarded cigarettes is being considered as likely factors in a basement fire on Madison's West Side.
The fire happened Sunday night on Shefford Circle and caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, mostly from smoke, the Madison Fire Department said.
Nobody was hurt.
The homeowner told firefighters he was working on some projects in the basement of the house before he took his dog for a walk.
"Upon returning home, he found smoke on the first floor of the house," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "He then went around to the back of the house and that's where he found dark, heavy smoke."
Firefighters were on scene about five minutes after getting the call, and put out two small fires found in the basement.
"The homeowner said he was using linseed oil on some woodworking and staining projects, and tossed the used rags into a plastic trash bag when he finished," Schuster said.
"Although spontaneous combustion of oily rags is a known cause of some fires, the specific cause of this fire is undetermined, due to the presence of improperly discarded cigarettes in the room of origin," she said.