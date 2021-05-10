Michael Perry: You load 15 bales and what do you get? A nice, little distraction from work

At noon my wife invited me to join her on a trip to get some straw bales from our farmer neighbor Jerry. I told her I was too busy then relented because busy is a silly word in the face of a ride down a country road with your steady when the blossoms are out and you will never live this day again.

That escalated quickly.

Off we went then, my wife at the wheel, a sight that tickles some of the old-timers around here who love to needle me about not being able to drive myself. I like to think I’m modeling some version of the modern emancipated male. In fact, she just got to the truck first.

Anneliese knows how to throw a hay bale, having grown up throwing them by the thousands, as did I. And if you did too, then you know straw bales are the wiffle balls of hay bales. Same size, much lighter, and you can toss them in ways you could never toss a bale of clover, timothy or alfalfa.

It was good to be in the haymow together, Jerry the neighbor pointing out the bale pile he wanted us to take from, Anneliese tossing them down, me packing them in the truck, the upper story of the barn a muffled cavern cut with light slanting through gaps in the siding.