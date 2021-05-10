Michael Perry: You load 15 bales and what do you get? A nice, little distraction from work

At noon my wife invited me to join her on a trip to get some straw bales from our farmer neighbor Jerry. I told her I was too busy then relented because busy is a silly word in the face of a ride down a country road with your steady when the blossoms are out and you will never live this day again.
That escalated quickly.
Off we went then, my wife at the wheel, a sight that tickles some of the old-timers around here who love to needle me about not being able to drive myself. I like to think I’m modeling some version of the modern emancipated male. In fact, she just got to the truck first.
Anneliese knows how to throw a hay bale, having grown up throwing them by the thousands, as did I. And if you did too, then you know straw bales are the wiffle balls of hay bales. Same size, much lighter, and you can toss them in ways you could never toss a bale of clover, timothy or alfalfa.
It was good to be in the haymow together, Jerry the neighbor pointing out the bale pile he wanted us to take from, Anneliese tossing them down, me packing them in the truck, the upper story of the barn a muffled cavern cut with light slanting through gaps in the siding.
They say scents are evocative, but the vision of a sunbeam full of floating chaff will put a swirl in your spirit. You inhabit your younger self, kneeing the bales into place, spin-tossing them so they land cut-side up or twine-side up, depending on the fit. Memory and muscle memory, all sync’d up.
We took 15 bales total. Compared to the old days, that’s not even worth greasing the baler. But the old days are just that. We aren’t tucking our cows in for the winter, we’re lining the chicken coop and mulching the garden.
When it came time to settle up there was trouble, one of those reverse skirmishes in which Jerry refused to let us pay the full price he’d quoted on the phone (“I think you’re doing your math wrong,” he said, knowing full well we weren’t) and Anneliese (who was running the wallet as well as the pickup) insisted on nothing less and dug out the cash. Usually the phrase “money changed hands” indicates a one-way transaction. In this case the bills went back and forth like the two of them were playing a passive-aggressive game of Go Fish.
In the end, the ritual culminated in us accepting the discount and Jerry accepting a dozen fresh eggs. Both parties called it square. We shot the breeze a while, caught up, and then made our way home, hearts lifted as they always are when human interaction leaves you with hope for humans.
Anneliese went off to an appointment then, and I returned to my desk, where busy always waits, so you might as well just hop in the truck and go.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.