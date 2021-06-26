Michael Perry: You can't always read what's on my mind, unless it's inscribed on my head

First thing I did this morning was dive into a spruce tree while trying to catch a chicken.

What I would tell you is: don’t do that.

It’s a deceptive tree, the spruce. Its boughs drape downward in a graceful sweep. The word “boughs” itself — with the “gh” dissipating into thin air — conjures softness and breeze. One imagines plunging in only to be lowered gently to the ground as if in the arms of mother.

Turns out there is lumber in there. Lumber of a sharp sort. I emerged with a red scrape traversing my pate from fore to aft.

I knew better, of course. Boughs notwithstanding, it is after all a pine tree. Needles, branches, bark, etc. But have you ever stepped out into the golden morn with your day all carefully planned out and then wound up having to chase a chicken? Around and around? In the dew, gnats and humidity? By the time she ducked beneath that spruce I had worked myself into an antisocial and anaerobic state, which may have clouded my thinking.

It was one of those situations where you’re grateful there were no witnesses. But then my first thought as I felt the sting of sweat seeping into my scored scalp was, I’m gonna have to explain this all week long.