Michael Perry: You can't always read what's on my mind, unless it's inscribed on my head

First thing I did this morning was dive into a spruce tree while trying to catch a chicken.
What I would tell you is: don’t do that.
It’s a deceptive tree, the spruce. Its boughs drape downward in a graceful sweep. The word “boughs” itself — with the “gh” dissipating into thin air — conjures softness and breeze. One imagines plunging in only to be lowered gently to the ground as if in the arms of mother.
Turns out there is lumber in there. Lumber of a sharp sort. I emerged with a red scrape traversing my pate from fore to aft.
I knew better, of course. Boughs notwithstanding, it is after all a pine tree. Needles, branches, bark, etc. But have you ever stepped out into the golden morn with your day all carefully planned out and then wound up having to chase a chicken? Around and around? In the dew, gnats and humidity? By the time she ducked beneath that spruce I had worked myself into an antisocial and anaerobic state, which may have clouded my thinking.
It was one of those situations where you’re grateful there were no witnesses. But then my first thought as I felt the sting of sweat seeping into my scored scalp was, I’m gonna have to explain this all week long.
I rarely mourn my departed hair. By the time it began falling out I had other priorities. But there are two instances in which I dearly miss it. One is when I am seated beneath an air-conditioning vent. The other is when I pull a doofus move like head-butting a conifer.
You full-follicled folks can tattoo the score of “Cats” on your scalp and no one will be the wiser. But let me forget to duck for the furnace duct, or craniate an open cupboard door, and the whole world reads the story on my dome.
I first realized this back in the freshly bald days when I gouged my head on a protruding roofing nail in my garage. Later that week, two different people asked how I hurt myself. I was baffled until they pointed to my head and I realized my clumsiness was inscribed for all to see.
I have a series of meetings this week. Relatively important meetings. Not involving state secrets or cryptocurrency regulation or modeling contracts, but meetings in which I hope to convey some minimal competence. And in at least a couple of cases, convey that competence to someone I’ve not met before.
I should probably explain the head wound right up front. Provide context. Although here, just a few hours out, I’m puzzling over exactly how one frames the phrase “I ran into a tree while chasing a chicken” in such a way that it instills trust, confidence and investment.
There is some irony in the fact that one of the meetings is related to intellectual property. It is possible the parties across the table will look at my head and doubt I possess any.
