Michael Perry: World crowded with song

It is impossible to type out the preceding soft-focus observation without acknowledging those struggling beyond the sound of frog song. While the majority of us are working the wobble between fighting fear, preserving perspective, and keeping home and hearth together, others are plunged fully into a fight for life and the lives of others. There is no breezing past this.

I was on the phone with my neighbor Tom this morning. Closing in on 91 years, he is the walking personification of a tough old bird. He noted his wife Arlene will have been gone seven years this month. The idea of holing up alone is not something new for Tom. There exists an informal neighborhood association that checks in on him and keeps his driveway clear in winter, but in fact he resists much help beyond that.

We covered a lot of ground during our conversation. The nature and history of manure-handling technology; the concept of guardian angels; our shared fear of heights. Regarding the latter, mine was inborn; Tom’s was precipitated a quarter-century ago when a rung at the top of his ladder snapped and he fell 17 feet to concrete. One of the joys of Tom’s storytelling is the inclusion of precision details; I guarantee if that ladder is still in a shed over there somewhere and you put a tape to it the replacement rung will be within a six-inch range of the number quoted. My sister-in-law was a teenager on Tom’s hay crew when the accident happened. Tom’s voice conveyed the twinkle and crinkle of his expression as he recounted looking up from the concrete to see her staring down at him. “Eyes as big as saucers!” Even over the phone line I could see him rocking forward to slap his knee as he guffawed. It was good to hear him. I could put myself right in the dark kitchen of his house where we’ve visited so many times over the years. For now a phone call will have to do.