Michael Perry: Working through the ambient space soundscapes playlist

The whole thing began when I found myself in one of those funks where every genre of music I cued up — from Beethoven to bluegrass heavy metal covers — evoked either unpleasant associations or pleasant associations currently unattainable. At some point I recalled a cassette tape someone shared with me back when cassettes were top of the pile. In an instance that is becoming ever more common, I cannot find the cassette, nor can I remember who gave me the cassette, or where, or when. Instead of a specific memory there is just a thin cloud of free-associating threads: working at the roller skating rink, song titles scrawled in ballpoint pen on the cassette label, some possible Van Halen on Side A or was it Ozzy Osbourne, a song with a pulsing interstellar beat that brought to mind images of passing through galaxies but wasn’t Pink Floyd, and images of myself wearing parachute pants, never a good idea, not even back when they fit.

Before we go any further, I am tempted to apologize to massage therapists for my opening line as it perpetuates a specific stereotype, except that I meant it. Part of the reason this atmospheric music has played so well for me this week is because it quite literally evokes those professional sessions in which I have been treated to not just an hour of de-knotting, but an hour in which the stillness and darkness combined with a celestial wash of sound allowed me to detach from all the things that put the knots there in the first place as I sank my face into the cushioned doughnut and flowed into a deep state of relaxation, or a state of what my brother the logger (yes, loggers get massages too) calls feeling like you could “drool in a bucket.” While that last phrase may never make it into their professional crest (What’s Latin for “drool”?) (Note if you do add it to the crest, please clear it through the proper channels as my brother holds rights to the phrase and you really don’t want to commit copyright infringement against a guy with six chainsaws and a tendency to enjoy being left alone.) (Oh, and also he’s a potential paying customer.), your finer massage therapists are doing work both profound and physical.