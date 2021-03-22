Michael Perry: Whether you say antlers or horns, spend more time with your wife

It might be spring or not, so we pruned the plum and apple trees.
It was good to be in the sun.
“We” was my wife and me, and based on our schedule of late, this counted as a date. At one point we stood there and held hands while the snow melted. It felt a little like high school, I’m happy to say.
The day prior, I went for a walk in the woods with my neighbor. We were hunting sheds while en route to look at some adjacent real estate.
“Sheds” in this case refers to shed antlers. I find them more exciting when attached to the deer, but over time shed hunting has become a most popular pursuit and in fact there are dogs trained to hone in on horns.
Before you click your corrective pen, I said “horns” on purpose, and used “antlers” earlier only as a courtesy. When you come from where I come from, we know very well deer don’t have horns, but we also carry an inherent suspicion of syllables.
If you went to rhapsodizing on antlers we just figured you were from out of town on a guided hunt and probably didn’t even make your own sandwich. Or drag your own deer. Or wear your blaze orange hoodie all year ‘round and thus the sad lack of ketchup, fry oil and baler grease camo accents.
To this day I still prefer to declare a deer has big horns — there is blunt joy in twinning the unadorned words, whereas “big antlers” just sorta peters out while you’re navigating that triconsonantal cluster — but now I have betrayed my own multisyllabic backsliding, for which I blame my Mom, as she taught me to read by the age of 4 and often left me unsupervised with the dictionary.
I have furthermore been known to read philosophy books in my deer stand. Although this year I got back to my roots with some Louis L’Amour.
The neighbor and I returned from our hike empty-handed in all respects, having found neither horns nor antlers nor any kind of math that tallied up with us being able to afford the real estate as priced.
That said, just this afternoon I received by direct deposit a royalty check of 38 cents, so I will plow it into a cryptocurrency ETF, say a prayer to the gods of compounding, and wait for the money to roll in. I shall pass the time researching tax brackets and looking up big words. Although, why say dollars when you can say bucks.
Anyways. (As we say around these parts when we’re not saying horns instead of antlers.) When I mentioned to my wife that the neighbor had called and asked to go on walkabout, she said, “When’s the last time you went for a walk with your wife?” and now you know why I was out there pruning fruit trees and holding hands.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.