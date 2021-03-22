Michael Perry: Whether you say antlers or horns, spend more time with your wife

It might be spring or not, so we pruned the plum and apple trees.

It was good to be in the sun.

“We” was my wife and me, and based on our schedule of late, this counted as a date. At one point we stood there and held hands while the snow melted. It felt a little like high school, I’m happy to say.

The day prior, I went for a walk in the woods with my neighbor. We were hunting sheds while en route to look at some adjacent real estate.

“Sheds” in this case refers to shed antlers. I find them more exciting when attached to the deer, but over time shed hunting has become a most popular pursuit and in fact there are dogs trained to hone in on horns.

Before you click your corrective pen, I said “horns” on purpose, and used “antlers” earlier only as a courtesy. When you come from where I come from, we know very well deer don’t have horns, but we also carry an inherent suspicion of syllables.

If you went to rhapsodizing on antlers we just figured you were from out of town on a guided hunt and probably didn’t even make your own sandwich. Or drag your own deer. Or wear your blaze orange hoodie all year ‘round and thus the sad lack of ketchup, fry oil and baler grease camo accents.