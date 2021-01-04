Michael Perry: Whether Waylon Jennings or K-Pop, music remains a formative obsession

There was a time I believed Waylon Jennings sang my life; in fact he sang about 12 percent of my life and the rest was me projecting, dreaming and generally self-aggrandizing. But he did knock me off the path just enough to nudge me into a trajectory I wouldn’t trade for any steadier situation.

So it is I smile through the K-Pop disquisitions, hearing with my heart if not my ears.

And, happily, I am still capable of being transported by a tune. Last night it was “The Spark” by William Prince. Coulda been my mood, coulda been the acoustics, coulda been the week in general, but it certainly was also something about the ease and resolution of the lyrics, the phrasing, all the little alchemies of music that transmute sound into spirit.

At a certain age and mileage we have accumulated so many experiences it is nearly impossible for just one song to be the song.

But music is a marvel of infinite arrangements, and I like the idea of my young daughter in her upstairs bedroom, surrounded by posters of her chosen popsters, working out her lexicon of living, the music suffusing and shaping her as no music may ever do again.

And meanwhile her old dad is out here working in a little room above the garage, unlikely to bust moves or rave, or tape a poster to the wall, but able still to feel a song in his soul, and in such a way that he may remain open to the joyous obsessions of youth.

