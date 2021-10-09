Michael Perry: When the swing set becomes a swung set

This week on a whim I demolished the old swing set.
It was long past time.
Based on neighborhood historians we know this set had been hosting clambering kids for at least 25 years. It was a galvanized “T-swing” model bolted together from a kit, and included swings, a set of horizontal monkey bars, and a slide.
By the time we moved on to the property the slide was slightly off-kilter and one swing seat (or maybe the trapeze?) was missing. But whenever tots hit the yard, they converged on the set, often at a dead run straight from the minivan.
The T-bar ends of the swing always made me shudder as they were pre-safety cap and positioned right at temple level for this grownup. I always imagined I’d walk into one of them while mowing the lawn and scallop my scalp. Clearly I was never worried enough to take the time and actually cap them.
Over the years, through family reunions, fire ring get-togethers, informal drop-ins, and long gardening days, the swing stood square and solid. A touch of rust here and there, and that slide never did set straight and in fact twisted a little more over time, but the whole works remained functional. Then a few winters past, a white pine branch snapped under snow load and knocked the non-slide end cattywampus.
And yet still it stood.
And still the kids climbed and swung.
It looked goofy out there in the yard, half-crushed and drunkenly aslant, but in solving the relevant equation for joy and aesthetics, joy won. I considered trying to straighten it using the tractor and loader, but it was clear the piping was likely to snap on the rebound, so I left it be.
By then several of the kids who used to ask for a lift up to the monkey bars were ducking to pass beneath them, and if they did still climb up and sit at the top of the slide their feet would have extended three-quarters of the way down.
Then came the day this spring when the crease at the base of one of the bent pipes rusted through just enough that a clambering child cracked it the rest of the way. Now one whole end of the swing swayed loosely.
The kids still climbed the other end, but at some point even the joy equation cannot out-factor the safety equation. After everyone was gone, I got the tractor and the loader, lifted the swing from the earth (whoever planted it did an admirable job of sinking the base in cement), and placed it on the scrap iron pile.
The demolition was eased by the fact that we have a terrific backup — a towering vintage model I found on Craigslist and salvaged from a schoolyard in Rochester, Minnesota. Upon arrival I discovered the top pipe was 14 feet longer than the truck bed.
There was an incident in a traffic circle and my driver’s license and heart nearly didn’t survive the trip home. Later my trucker brother enumerated the violations I would have incurred had I encountered the DOT.
But we got it planted and with its four seats suspended by chains you could drag logs with, it will more than take up the slack for joy.
We are all lengthening shadows cast by a sinking sun, sang the prophet Ray Wylie Hubbard just now as I was writing this, and raising my eyes to the freshly bare spot in the lawn where the swing stood all those years, I think of the children happily playing on it right to the day it cast its final shadow, and the deal is, that was a swing well swung.
