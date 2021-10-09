Michael Perry: When the swing set becomes a swung set

And still the kids climbed and swung.

It looked goofy out there in the yard, half-crushed and drunkenly aslant, but in solving the relevant equation for joy and aesthetics, joy won. I considered trying to straighten it using the tractor and loader, but it was clear the piping was likely to snap on the rebound, so I left it be.

By then several of the kids who used to ask for a lift up to the monkey bars were ducking to pass beneath them, and if they did still climb up and sit at the top of the slide their feet would have extended three-quarters of the way down.

Then came the day this spring when the crease at the base of one of the bent pipes rusted through just enough that a clambering child cracked it the rest of the way. Now one whole end of the swing swayed loosely.

The kids still climbed the other end, but at some point even the joy equation cannot out-factor the safety equation. After everyone was gone, I got the tractor and the loader, lifted the swing from the earth (whoever planted it did an admirable job of sinking the base in cement), and placed it on the scrap iron pile.