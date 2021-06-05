Michael Perry: When a 'Wha'jou DO?' moment inspires a neighborhood get-together

A favorite family saying in these circumstances is, “Wha’jou DO?” For example, when my younger brother Jed was using my older brother John’s excavator and the hydraulics failed in such a manner as to convert the machine into a very expensive monument, rather than rage or wring his hands, John just looked at Jed, poked out his lips, and said, “Wha’jou DO?”

Try it sometime, whether you just shucked the transmission on your log skidder or dropped a dish in the kitchen. It’s a terrific defuser and tends to impose perspective: In the course of human events, what is a shattered pickle tray or marooned bulldozer? “Wha’jou DO?” I said, and Denny and I giggled without malice.

By the time the owner trailered in an excavator to extricate the dozer, our little crowd had grown. We were joined by my teenage daughter, Denny’s wife Linda, our neighbor Marty from one side of the road, and our neighbor Ginny from the other.

My daughter hugged Ginny and Linda for the first time since the pandemic, and we all engaged in catch-up, banter and light gossip. When they began tugging at that dozer we speculated and commentated, making fun of ourselves for gawking even as we gawked. At some point I realized we were all standing there not checking our phones.

The excavator dragged the dozer to solid ground and yet we remained, visiting about this and that and the new neighbors moving in over there off the dead-end road and how the corn was or wasn’t coming along and eventually someone said, “Well, I s’pose,” and we made our separate ways and I’m sorry that man got stuck but I sure do appreciate the get-together he precipitated.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.