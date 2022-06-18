Michael Perry: What comes before the end? Gratitude for the journey

The word penultimate means “next to the last” and you don’t need a 16¾ pound Funk & Wagnalls dictionary to prove it, but I’ve got one if you do. Weighed it just the other day, then posted a picture on social media because nothing exists anymore if it isn’t documented on social media.

The dictionary belonged to my grandma, who always wanted to be a poet, and indeed she was, although circumstance and hardship never allowed her to be publicly recognized as such. One time after she died I sat reading the poems she typed out as a young woman and I could feel her youthful spirit straining to rise from the page.

I began writing poems long before it ever occurred to me to become a writer, and those poems were Not Great, but when I gave them to grandma for Christmas she framed them and hung them on her wall. It has only lately occurred to me that even if they were only ever viewed by her Thursday night bridge club, she was still providing me an opportunity she never enjoyed.

Grandma died several years before I started writing this newspaper column but she lived long enough to see me publish a few poems and a book. Just days before she died I was able to thank her for encouraging me to write. A stroke had rendered her speechless but she rose up in bed, gripped my hand, and nodded.

Where I come from you joke about stuff, pretty much everything in fact, even things you’re dearly grateful for, and as such I have been known to suggest that accepting work as a newspaper columnist in this day and age is like hiring on to repaint the Titanic.

This is an imperfect analogy, in that it could be misinterpreted as disrespect for the reporters, editors, photojournalists, copy editors, page designers, web crew and under-recognized others who daily do the true hard work of documenting the essential news. The ones who take seriously the charge of letting the light shine where it may not be welcome. Should these pages go dark, we will miss them, and not just in a nostalgic sense.

Me? I am a once-a-week muser, just lucky to be in print on paper for — holy schnikes — nearly a decade now. And that’s where the Funk & Wagnalls enters the picture, because this column is my penultimate. The phone call a week ago was neither unexpected nor dramatic. It was collegial and brief, and the plan for what comes next is detailed at SneezingCow.com.

But I still have one more column to write. And I will write it in gratitude. Gratitude for the folks at the Wisconsin State Journal past and present who year after year afforded me the wonderful weekly opportunity, to look out the window of my little room above the garage, or out the windshield of the family minivan, or pull some boneheaded stunt and think, “That’s a column!” and then make it so.

I will write it in gratitude for you reading this now, having given me your eyes and time, sent me innumerable lovely notes, and often shared kindnesses in person.

Gosh, I’ve been fortunate. Each time I approach the keyboard — even in this penultimate circumstance — I never forget I am living the dream my grandmother was never allowed. It is no small thing, and I am thankful. See you next week.

