Michael Perry: We've come a long way treating depression, but that black dog still hunts

Lately I have been spending a little more time than I’d prefer walking the black dog.
Not even walking, really. More like we eye each other from opposite corners of the room, both thinking: “Oh. You again.”
I am rich in reading but poor in remembering. This leads to knowing a little about a lot, but not a lot about any one thing. I do a lot of nodding in recognition but very little in-depth explaining unless the source materials are at hand.
Keep that in mind when I declare that the term “black dog” was coined as a euphemism for depression by the poet Horace, is cited in medieval literature, and was perhaps most famously invoked by Winston Churchill.
In my distant past I worked on a mental health unit. I sat in on group therapy sessions, I answered the suicide hotline, I wrote up heartbreaking nurse’s notes. As such, I know the depths of my depression are but a dip in a teacup compared to what so many endure.
I take the black dog seriously, but he doesn’t have the run of the place, and he’s never had me by the throat. But when he’s around I don’t take my eyes off him.
I also have blessed countermeasures at hand: My wife, a solid source of comfort and counsel; my children, who uplift and propel me in ways they may never know; and neighbors like Denny down the hill, who is my therapist without knowing so.
Just two days ago I was motoring morosely along when I spotted him placing an envelope in his mailbox. I hit the brakes and lowered the pickup window.
“If that’s a check for me, I’ll just take it now,” I said. “Save ya the stamp!”
“Ha!” he said. Then, waving the envelope with one hand while pointing at his house with the other, he said. “I’m mailing this so I can keep that!”
There followed some goofball back-and-forth, and Denny wouldn’t know it and doesn’t need to hear it, but when I turned up the hill toward our farm I was lighter in my heart.
That is no doubt tied to the fact that some of my current darkness is drawn from the general determination of a large portion of our population to cast each other as irredeemably idiotic. I have to guard against that myself and find talking to the neighbors helps.
I don’t mean to suggest the black dog is easily brought to heel. I’m thinking right now of all the farmers we’ve lost to suicide.
Across all ages and professions I hope openness about mental health continues to grow. We’ve come a long way since I was writing up those nurse’s notes, but so much work remains.
The dog is dark, but today I got off light. After a cold gray morning the sun busted out and illuminated the tiniest slice of green peeking from a bud on a branch outside my window. It was a work of natural art, a metaphor, a reason to wait around and see what comes next.
I hope you can feel the sun. And if the black dog is blocking it, you need not face the darkness alone.
