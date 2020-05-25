Michael Perry: Wet, windy, muddy and memorable

It was a 12-15 mph wind putting the slant in that rain, and I gotta tell ya right around the five minute mark even Dad was ready to spin on one muddy heel and head for the house, but at the 10-minute mark we crossed the absurdity point of no return, and for the next hour, the wetter and muddier and more miserable we grew the easier it went. We knelt in the mud like it was carpet, we let the wet trickle down our necks. We got all the tomato plants tucked in, transplanted a brace of shallots, planted beans, and seeded a bunch of vine crops. Between the rows slop abounded, but the plants looked better out of their pots and collared in the earth, and it was good to imagine the water seeping to the seeds and somewhere down there in the darkness a germ cell popping one eye open.