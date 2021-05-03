Michael Perry: We're about to send people to Mars, but still lock ourselves out of cars

Last week I received a mysterious call from a friend. His voice was animated but distant, as if he was hollering from inside a barrel, possibly while rolling around in the back of a truck.

“MIKE?”

“MIKE?”

“CAN YOU HEAR ME?”

I kept saying his name and saying I could hear him, but he clearly couldn’t hear me.

There followed silence and what sounded like more clunking.

Then I heard his voice again, still muffled and as if from a distance. Now he was yelling, “Hey Siri! Hey Siri! Hey Siri!”

“I can hear you,” I said. “Can you hear me?”

“Hey Siri!”

Then we disconnected.

I’m generally slow to alarm, but I was immediately uneasy. I knew this particular friend was on a three-day solo drive through a remote part of the West. He is also a tech whiz with a calm demeanor. Not the sort of fellow to go around helplessly yelling at his handset. I wondered if he was lying injured some distance from his phone. Or if he had been abducted.