Michael Perry: Welcome to the awkward silence

Boy, these kids and their phones …
Today I found myself crammed in a van with 11 other humans. We were en route to a major international airport. Before we squeezed in together we were waiting in the shuttle company lobby when a car pulled up and let a man out at the entrance. He looked like a real lumberjack or perhaps a muleskinner. He stomped his boots and headed straight for the bathroom. Seconds later, he came slamming back out, gallumphing through our midst and into the parking lot, all the while roaring curses. Non-stop. All the biggies. Not a trace of public inhibition. Every syllable FCC-illegal except for two: “MY PHONE!”
It was a remarkable display. So remarkable, in fact, that one of the waiting passengers semi-jokingly asked the lobby attendant if we should seek cover, and the way we all swiveled our heads to gauge the attendant’s response betrayed our true unease. To be clear: I once left my phone in the backseat of a taxi in Tucson and reacted in the very same way, although thanks to years of post-Calvinist Midwestern repression lessons, I was able to mute and disguise my terror. Turn it all inward, where it ate my liver.
Turns out — as he explained to the customer service rep loudly and profanely upon his empty-handed return — the man’s hired ride had just driven off with his cellphone. Fast-forward and a few quick calls, and the car returned, and when the man packed into the shuttle with us he had his phone in hand.
And five miles down the road we all — save the driver, thank the rules — had our phones in hand. The couple beside me rode in silence, the wife doing Sudoku and answering texts from her sister (I know this because she would break the silence to update her mute husband). The fellow riding shotgun in his Navy veteran ball cap got loud alerts every minute or so, which he responded to by shaking his head and grumbling and then poking at the phone face. Several other passengers were hooked to their earbuds, listening as they thumb-scrolled. I myself was checking email and texts, but of course my emails and messages were VERY IMPORTANT because I am VERY … yeah, well, I didn’t really wanna talk either.
All but possibly two of the passengers were older than I, and I am early-stage Senior Discount eligible. I have also recently raised my first teenager in the age of the smartphone. Thus it is my natural inclination, when I see anyone fiddling with their digital thumbsucker, to do anything other than call mom or 911, to say, “Put that thing away!” Or — and this really doesn’t work on the airport shuttle van, “HAND IT OVER … you can have it back in a week!”
So I held my tongue. I even shut my phone off for a few miles and meditated. As a koan I chose to focus on the laziness of assigning laziness to an age group. To wit, the easy maligning of millennials, many of which are my leading source of hope for our future. Sometimes they are doing good things with their phones, and at this point my daughter is better at staying off hers while on deadline than I am.
How many of us are that man screaming for his phone like it was oxygen itself? I am not lecturing you. I am lecturing me. Because after a solid three minutes of phone-free meditation, I got a text and checked it immediately.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.