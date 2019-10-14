Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWER 30S. * IMPACTS...A KILLING FROST WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&