Today’s surprise announcement came courtesy of my telephone’s amazing but imperfect ability to convert voicemails to text, which led to me staring into my palm at the transcription of a customer service representative’s message declaring that as a means of resolving my concerns regarding their failed product “I do want to offer you a brand new waffle house … and I have two in mind that you might like.”
How’s that for a Tuesday?
Lower case or upper case, I was interested, although over the long term I’d prefer the latter, as it elicits fond memories of my days travel-writing through the American South via the trucking industry and country music bus drivers (the genesis of my art derives from a multifaceted palette). What a comfort it was, after driving all night, to see that simple yellow sign with the black letters as it hove into sight through the morning fog. Or across the parking lot from the no-tell motel when you pulled in peckish after midnight. There was dietary damage to be done, and waffles weren’t the half of it. If you are raised country, you love to eat country.
Brand new, they said. So maybe they’ll build it wherever I wish? In that case, I’m thinking over there beside the granary. Across the yard, but close enough so I can catch a whiff of hash browns and bacon at break of day. I’ll have my own booth, and maybe sneak in my own snooty coffee, but I won’t mess with the menu.
Just now in the moment it occurs to me I’ll also stroll over there every time I have to make a decision big or small, as based on my long history of deliberative flip-flopping, it would be pitch-perfect to do so with that sign glowing overhead.
If this is a straightforward franchising situation for an existing structure, I will negotiate my own parking spot out front and finance the second establishment, as I’d be getting two for one, life is Monopoly, and most clichés are based in fact, including “selling like hotcakes.” Ingredients-wise, I have already cut the overhead by owning my own laying hens, and pigs can be arranged. I furthermore expect to expand profits by leveraging my contacts in the regional maple syrup community, starting with the neighbor who taps the two giant trees in our yard. Cut out the middleman, go straight tree-to-table, sit back and count the money.
It is at moments like these I wonder how it is I have yet to make my first million.
Followed immediately by the realization that this is exactly why I have yet to make my first million.
I regret to report I have now spoken with a live customer service representative. There will be no waffle house. Rather, I will be receiving a replacement electric kettle manufactured by a company whose name doesn’t really sound like “waffle house” no matter what the phone heard. I’ll make a fresh batch of coffee and get back to work on that million. Once a year I will use the new kettle to boil sap for syrup and imagine what might have been.