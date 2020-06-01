Michael Perry: Voltaire is dead ... but I'm still reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This morning I rose at 5 a.m. and read the final chapter of Jean Orieux’s “Voltaire.” This marks the end of a year-long tussle with the book, which is a 550-page pumpernickel loaf. I read it in fits and starts over the course of mornings and nights and sometimes lunch, marking it up as I proceeded. Knowledge retention has never been my forté (in high school and college I aced tests by cramming data that dispersed the moment I put down my pencil; consider me the intellectual equivalent of a dandelion) so I hope to give it a re-read one day and see if I still agree with myself.

It is helpful (albeit unnerving) to read all history against the present, and Voltaire provides lenses aplenty. The chapter I read this morning led off with the following quotation of the man: “There are two monsters that desolate the earth in peacetime: one is calumny, and the other intolerance; I shall fight them till my dying day.”

“Calumny” is one of those words my dandelion brain retains just well enough that I think I know what it means but still look it up pretty much every time I cross it, and having done so again this morning I can tell you various dictionaries have it as the act of issuing false, malicious or defamatory statements about someone in order to damage their reputation. You get the feeling Voltaire would have been occupied with Twitter full-time.