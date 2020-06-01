Michael Perry: Voltaire is dead ... but I'm still reading

This morning I rose at 5 a.m. and read the final chapter of Jean Orieux’s “Voltaire.” This marks the end of a year-long tussle with the book, which is a 550-page pumpernickel loaf. I read it in fits and starts over the course of mornings and nights and sometimes lunch, marking it up as I proceeded. Knowledge retention has never been my forté (in high school and college I aced tests by cramming data that dispersed the moment I put down my pencil; consider me the intellectual equivalent of a dandelion) so I hope to give it a re-read one day and see if I still agree with myself.
It is helpful (albeit unnerving) to read all history against the present, and Voltaire provides lenses aplenty. The chapter I read this morning led off with the following quotation of the man: “There are two monsters that desolate the earth in peacetime: one is calumny, and the other intolerance; I shall fight them till my dying day.”
“Calumny” is one of those words my dandelion brain retains just well enough that I think I know what it means but still look it up pretty much every time I cross it, and having done so again this morning I can tell you various dictionaries have it as the act of issuing false, malicious or defamatory statements about someone in order to damage their reputation. You get the feeling Voltaire would have been occupied with Twitter full-time.
In fact, that’s a facile take (a dandelion brain specialty). As I — and others before me — have noted previously, Voltaire’s predecessor Montaigne would have made a great blogger. Plato was the original content aggregator. These observations are cute but of limited use. At the moment I am focused on message over medium (a piquant perception in light of my typing this up as a newspaper column smack in our streaming age) and in Voltaire’s time the Enlightenment was regularly swamped and swarmed by the dissemination of ideas through books and pamphlets, some corrupted by literary piracy, others curtailed by censorship, many driven by sensationalism, subversion and insidious lies. It was the reader’s responsibility to judge the messenger as much as the message.
Through it all, Voltaire danced and defended his own truth. For the details, you’d be better off with Orieux than me. I enjoy reading about the man because he was susceptible to all human pettiness, spent a lot of time on financial investments as a form of insulation against politics and religion (and equal investments of strategic flattery), but also rose again and again to defend the highest ideals, often on behalf of those least likely to be allowed them.
Five hundred plus pages of “Voltaire,” and here is my takeaway: Few currents flow smoothly or directly, least of all human behavior, and for most of us row-boaters, navigation is the key. “What our eyes and mathematics prove to us must be considered true,” wrote Voltaire, in the book’s final quote. “As for all the rest, the only thing to say is ‘I don’t know.’” Those last three words compose one of my top five favorite phrases; from Voltaire to Montaigne to Plato and the Socratic paradox. When I closed the book the sun was up and so were the birds. How lovely is a common peaceful day. If I am to look you straight in the eyes I must admit I googled “Socratic paradox” on my phone.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
