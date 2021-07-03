Michael Perry: Up from the ashes grow the roses of lasting memories and friendships

Tragedy is the bonding agent, but the memories we always find our way to are the goofy ones. We may revisit a rescue, but mainly we go straight to needling each other.

Last Friday was no different, and my old friends delighted in telling the newcomers about the time I scorched a fire hose, the time they had to put out a fire in my thinning hair, and the time I left my radio unattended, which led to an elaborate practical joke. Rather than return my radio, they hid it. After I went home — still unaware I’d left the radio — a member of the department called me, and, impersonating a local sheriff’s deputy (the statute of limitations has long since expired on that one and frankly the deputy would have approved), informed me they had caught some kids broadcasting over my radio and could I meet them down at the village park so we could sort it all out.

When I arrived at the park, the firefighters who actually had my radio were waiting, but the joke took an unexpected and delightful (for the pranksters, not for me) and coincidental twist when — just as my fellow firefighting pranksters were about to reveal themselves and return my radio — a pair of sheriff’s deputies drove into the park to address an unrelated issue, at which point I excused myself, saying, “I gotta go talk to those deputies … they have my radio.”