Michael Perry: Up from the ashes grow the roses of lasting memories and friendships

I rolled up to my hometown last Friday to drop off some items for the fire department raffle.
It was good to step inside the hall and smell the memories. If that sounds like a joke, it isn’t. The scent was tires and canvas, all underlain with smoke. And stillness.
The stillness was always my favorite part. The stillness tells us things are good right now. Were I to choose my favorite meditation space, it would be in the middle of a fire hall between calls. Everything is set, prepped and aligned. All in order, in anticipation of disorder.
Even as it implies there has been trouble before and will be trouble again, a well-ordered fire hall also implies a few of your fellow human beings have committed in advance to pitch in and fight it. Mitigate it. Show up when you call. This too sets a peaceful mood.
A handful of those humans were in the hall when I arrived with the raffle goods. Fourteen years have passed since I last served beside my neighbors on this department, so I didn’t know everyone in attendance, but there were a couple with whom I have quite literally trusted my life.
You see us shaking hands and goofing and leaning and yammering and the whole thing is underlain — there’s that word again — with smoke and fire and death and blood and things you pray will never happen.
Tragedy is the bonding agent, but the memories we always find our way to are the goofy ones. We may revisit a rescue, but mainly we go straight to needling each other.
Last Friday was no different, and my old friends delighted in telling the newcomers about the time I scorched a fire hose, the time they had to put out a fire in my thinning hair, and the time I left my radio unattended, which led to an elaborate practical joke. Rather than return my radio, they hid it. After I went home — still unaware I’d left the radio — a member of the department called me, and, impersonating a local sheriff’s deputy (the statute of limitations has long since expired on that one and frankly the deputy would have approved), informed me they had caught some kids broadcasting over my radio and could I meet them down at the village park so we could sort it all out.
When I arrived at the park, the firefighters who actually had my radio were waiting, but the joke took an unexpected and delightful (for the pranksters, not for me) and coincidental twist when — just as my fellow firefighting pranksters were about to reveal themselves and return my radio — a pair of sheriff’s deputies drove into the park to address an unrelated issue, at which point I excused myself, saying, “I gotta go talk to those deputies … they have my radio.”
Decades old, this prank, and yet when we relived it for the new folks last Friday we laughed as hard as if it were unfolding in real time. The lesson here for rookies is, just because you trust someone with your life doesn’t mean you should trust them with your radio.
I was due at a meeting and couldn’t stay long, but we did cover some ground. The fire hall is new since I left, so I’ve never hung my helmet there, but the scent aligns with my memory, and those goofball stories are solidly ours, and for this privilege of history I drove away thankful.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.